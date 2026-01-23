Large-scale automation showcase highlights latest grading, packing, and AI solutions

MAF Roda is set to return to Fruit Logistica in 2026 with what the company describes as its most ambitious and representative presence yet. The group will recreate its own MAF RODA Village in Berlin, a 500 m² exhibition space in hall 4.1 - stand C10. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the latest innovations developed by the company in action.

One of this year's key innovations is the introduction of solutions for date processing, a sector traditionally managed manually. The company plans to address this with technology that handles the fruit delicately and analyzes important factors like dehydration levels and skin looseness. This marks a major advancement for a high-value category with strong automation needs.

Robotics remains a key focus in Maf Roda's proposal. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the live operation of the Line Pack, one of its most advanced packing lines, featuring artificial vision and tailored for high-volume productions where fruit is carinated and placed into tray cells, with or without a box. Additionally, the Dual Fast Pack will demonstrate how this technology can be adapted for installations with more moderate production rates, ensuring precision and efficiency.

The group will also showcase its new asparagus graders, marking its entry into a new segment of the fruit and vegetable market. With this addition, the company is expanding into another high-demand commodity with increasing interest in automated solutions.

For more delicate crops like cherries, MAF Roda offers a comprehensive line that features sizing, electronic sorting, and automatic packing in baskets. This setup is tailored to meet the quality standards and rapid processing demands of such products. The fully automated system embodies the company's overall philosophy: precision, efficiency, and seamless workflow.

This entire technological proposal is supported by the company's main strategic commitment: integrating real and operational artificial intelligence into all its electronic sorting systems. This AI layer enables higher accuracy in detecting both external and internal defects and positions MAF Roda as one of the most advanced companies in the industry with regard to intelligent automation. At Fruit Logistica, visitors will be able to see firsthand how these systems analyze the product and make decisions in real time.

The company will also launch its new corporate website at the event. The site has been redesigned to provide a more user-friendly experience and offers nearly complete access to the group's catalogue, including automation proposals categorized by fruit type and production volume.

