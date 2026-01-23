Piura rotates its organic banana with watermelon crops

The Regional Government of Piura, Peru, through the Regional Directorate of Agriculture (DRAP), has successfully started the process of organic banana crop rotation to prevent the spread of Fusarium, a pathogenic fungus that has caused significant damage to banana production and the economy of growers.

In the district of La Huaca, in Paita province, farmers have chosen watermelons as an alternative crop. A total of six hectares across the district have been planted with watermelons; of these, 3.5 hectares in the Nómara sector have already been harvested, producing an average of 30 tons per hectare. The remaining areas are still ripening.

© DRAP

This season, the farmers planted the AGP variety. Production costs amount to 12,000 soles per hectare, and producers estimate that yields may increase as the harvest across all planted areas in the district continues.

Most of the watermelons are destined for the local market. A small portion is sold in Ecuador. The current market price is around S/0.70 per kilogram. This price is attractive enough for producers to include watermelons in their crop rotation plans. The regional government, through the DRAP, will continue providing technical support in the field to help develop the region's agricultural activity.

