“Our goal is to provide a supportive platform for innovators"

FullCircle26 Inc. is entering the new year with an expanded portfolio that spans entry-level hydroponic systems, community-scale indoor farming, and new partnerships aimed at broadening access to controlled environment agriculture.



The company recently outlined the launch of a domestically produced hydroponic unit and a new container-based growing model developed in collaboration with a Milwaukee urban farming organization. According to Shelley Mathews, Founder and CEO, "These initiatives build on nearly a decade of work supporting innovators, educators, and growers through a platform that combines products, training, and distribution."



© FullCircle26

From left: Wes Landry, Britney Roberson, and Shelley Mathews

Domestically produced entry-level hydroponic system

"Keeping with FullCircle26's dedication to assisting new entrepreneurs with a supportive platform, our new team member Jim Sherley has created a 3D domestically produced hydroponics tower by JiGi Originals," Mathews says. "The system is a vertical, space-saving NFT tower with 15 planting sites, manufactured using durable, food-grade PETG. It is designed to grow leafy greens, herbs, strawberries, and similar crops, with an MSRP under $200, excluding lighting."



"The tower is designed for beginner hydroponic growers, classrooms, homes with limited space, and test growing labs," Mathews explains. "It is perfect for our education market, consumer growers, and experimental plant growers." The system can be expanded vertically to increase growing capacity within a small footprint. FullCircle26 will also provide curriculum aligned with the unit, including 3D printing education and its Train-the-Trainer programming under the company's 3D Model of Sustainability, which links education, food, and health, mental wellness, and enterprise development.



Alongside the tower, FullCircle26 is introducing a line of growing accessories, including seed starter kits, planting tools, net pots, planting spot covers, trellis supports, and microgreens trays. These accessories are designed to complement existing partner systems and remain compatible with other hydroponic systems already on the market. "The JiGi Originals line allows us to expand our one-stop resource positioning while increasing overall profitable revenues," Mathews says.

Community-focused container farm with Milwaukee partner

In parallel with its product expansion, FullCircle26 is collaborating with The MARM Farm, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization focused on education, conservation, and food accessibility.



The collaboration centers on the development of a 40-foot container-based growing unit that combines hydroponic production with mushroom cultivation. The system, referred to as the MARM Farm Self-Contained Urban Growing Unit, or SCUGU, is intended to serve as a replicable model for communities facing food access challenges.



"The SCUGU will feature many new sustainability additions, including solar, moss covering protections, and a learning center," Mathews explains. "It will be a model for food accessibility-challenged communities locally, nationally, and internationally."



Produce grown within the container will be directed to a local food bank as well as local restaurants. FullCircle26 will support the project through its national training programs and distribution channels, positioning the container as both a production and education asset.

From countertop systems to commercial indoor farms

While the new hydroponic tower represents an entry point, the company's broader portfolio spans a wide range of system scales. "Our portfolio of vendors includes domestic and international manufacturers of tabletop hydroponic systems, consumer in-home systems, classroom learning systems, cafeteria and food producer systems with GAP-certified units, and commercial-scale indoor farms," Mathews says. The company collaborates with a range of established brands, including OPCOM, Rise Gardens, Babylon Micro-Farm, ZipGrow, and Click & Grow, as well as new partners set to join the portfolio in 2026.

Rather than operating farms itself, FullCircle26 positions its role as a platform that connects systems, training, and market access across multiple use cases. "Our goal is to provide a supportive platform for innovators, launching new products into a vast marketplace of distributors and dealers," Mathews says. "We see ourselves as a one-stop resource for best-in-market CEA growing systems, supported by an unmatched portfolio of innovative vendor partners."



© FullCircle26

Shelley Mathews



New partnership expands crop range beyond leafy greens

Among the 2026 additions to the portfolio is a partnership with Purple Farms, centered on fogponics-based indoor and container farming systems capable of producing both leafy and root crops.

"This partnership allows us to provide an indoor farm model for growing leafy to root vegetables, including potatoes, beets, and ginseng, under one roof," Mathews says. "This is a true game-changer for schools, communities, and commercial growers seeking to support cafeterias, restaurants, and local food systems with more than leafy vegetables and herbs."

According to Mathews, the fogponics systems are designed to be space-efficient, water-saving, and scalable, with indoor configurations reaching up to 18 feet in height and positioned at an accessible entry cost for a range of growers.

Looking toward 2026

Mathews says the company aims to move beyond a fully self-funded model while continuing to expand its product and partner ecosystem. "This year, we are determined to be a leader in the CEA industry by becoming an attractive entity for investors seeking to enter or expand their reach in indoor farming and accessible soil-based agriculture," she says.

Alongside its commercial activities, the company plans to expand the reach of its nonprofit arm, Next Generation Harvest, to support underserved schools, nonprofits, and communities through education-driven CEA models. "Our mission is to create a sustainable model of food production and distribution that grows leadership in the CEA industry through agribusiness and social enterprise initiatives," Mathews says. "The goal is healthy, generational change."