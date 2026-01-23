Trade Mission India 2026: "Gateway to a rapidly expanding horticulture market"

From 11–16 March 2026, East-West Trade & Consulting will lead a trade mission to India for companies active in horticulture, floriculture and greenhouse-related technologies. The mission is designed to provide first-hand market insight, structured business meetings and direct exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing horticultural markets.

"India is no longer an emerging market on the horizon; it is already a major global player in horticulture," says Matthijs Muller of East-West Trade & Consulting. "What we see is a combination of scale, speed of development and openness to international collaboration that creates very concrete opportunities for greenhouse suppliers and technology providers."

India's horticulture momentum

India produces more than 350 million metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables annually, ranking second globally. Horticulture now accounts for nearly one-third of the country's agricultural output, driven by rising domestic consumption, organised retail growth and export-oriented production. Exports have surpassed USD 5 billion and continue to grow year on year, reinforcing India's position as a reliable sourcing and production base.

At the same time, investment in modern cultivation is accelerating. Protected cultivation, precision irrigation, high-quality planting material and post-harvest infrastructure are expanding rapidly across multiple states. Government programmes and state-level horticulture missions actively encourage foreign expertise in greenhouse systems, automation, irrigation, seeds, post-harvest handling and value-added processing.

"For many international companies, India represents a dual opportunity," he explains. "There is strong demand for advanced inputs and know-how within the domestic market, while export-oriented clusters are looking for technologies that meet international quality and sustainability standards."

Horti India Expo as focal point

A central element of the mission is a guided visit to Horti India Expo 2026, which is positioning itself as a key platform for India's horticulture and floriculture sector. The expo brings together seeds and bulbs, greenhouse technology, irrigation and water management, substrates, fertilizers, post-harvest solutions and landscaping under one roof.

Alongside the exhibition, the International Conclave on Horticulture offers a high-level conference programme addressing smart cultivation systems, climate-resilient farming, sustainability, export potential and policy developments. According to him, this combination is particularly valuable. "The expo shows what is happening on the ground, while the conclave explains why it is happening and where it is heading. That context is essential for companies assessing long-term market entry."

Mr. Deepak Chatterjee, Founder of Horti Pro and Horti India Expo, describes the event as a global convergence platform aimed at facilitating trade, technology exchange and long-term partnerships, with structured international missions creating focused B2B outcomes.

© Horti India Expo

From market insight to business development

Beyond the expo, the trade mission places strong emphasis on practical business development. Participants will take part in pre-scheduled B2B meetings, company and grower visits around Pune, and networking events in Delhi and Mumbai. On-site support is provided throughout, with the programme tailored to the specific interests of the participating companies.

"Our approach is always sector-specific and results-oriented," he says. "We don't believe in generic trade trips. By combining the expo with targeted meetings and on-the-ground visits, companies gain a realistic picture of the market and can immediately identify potential partners."

The six-day programme includes arrival and briefings in Delhi, two days focused on Horti India Expo and follow-up meetings, grower visits near Pune, and concluding networking activities in Mumbai. "By the end of the week, participants will have spoken to growers, distributors, policymakers and technology users," he notes. "That breadth of interaction is what turns market interest into actionable strategy."

An invitation to engage

East-West Trade & Consulting invites greenhouse builders, technology suppliers, input providers and service companies to join the mission and explore India's horticultural potential. "India's market is complex, but highly rewarding for those who invest time in understanding it," Matthijs concludes. "This mission is about lowering the entry barrier and helping companies build sustainable, long-term positions."

For more information:

East-West Trade & Consulting

[email protected]

+31 (0)70 221 2168

Horti India Expo

www.hortiindiaexpo.com/conference