New bio-stimulant shields fruit trees from UV damage

Rising heatwaves and sunburn increasingly threaten fruit orchards worldwide, note Lumiforte's Martijn Koerts and Halil Özkan when discussing their latest Cropshader solution. "This starch-based liquid shading coating can be applied directly to tree canopies to protect against excessive radiation and heat, while supporting higher marketable yields in woody perennials," Koerts shares.

© Lumiforte EMEA BV

According to Özkan, "Unlike greenhouse coatings, Cropshader forms a thin layer of white dots on leaves and fruit in order to reduce their temperatures, as well as lifts photosynthetic activity." Approved as an EU bio-stimulant for woody perennials like citrus, nuts, apples, pears, and olives, it adds a UVB-reflecting pigment beyond calcium carbonate. "Starch binders mean no microplastics, unlike acrylic binders available on the market. It is also easy to use as the liquid formulation will not clog the nozzles of any spraying equipment. Trials confirm less sunburn than kaolin alternatives, plus protection against pear leaf scorching," he explains.

While Cropshader will be launched officially at Fruit Logistica in Berlin in February, Koerts mentions that it has already reached European markets after 2025 field tests and bio-stimulant registration. USA states also approve it, with global rollout via distributors underway. "We are always interested in connecting with dedicated orchard suppliers as well. Growers can also always connect with us to see if we can set up a trial. So far, citrus like oranges, mandarins and lemons, apples, pears, nuts, olives and sunburn-prone avocados are showing the strongest gains."

© Lumiforte EMEA BV

Early feedback is positive overall. "A French trial on Elstar and Suntan apples reduced sunburns versus untreated and kaolin plots. Conference pears held best against pear leaf scorching. Users find it easy to use with no nozzle clogs like clay products," Özkan says.

Both discuss the potential for Cropshader in countries with high-UV and heat, such as in Southern Europe, including Spain, Italy, France, and North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt. "Our focus is also on Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Chile, the USA, and China as heatwaves now hit even moderate climates, driving the need for such protective coatings against UV damage." In the future, Lumiforte will look to develop similar solutions targeting agricultural crops like potatoes, sugar beets, and onions.

Lumiforte will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica 2026, Berlin in Hall 3.1, Stand B-14.

For more information:

Martijn Koerts

Lumiforte

Tel: +31 627 367 266

Email: [email protected]

www.cropshader.com

Halil Özkan

Lumiforte

Tel: +31 625 399 583

Email: [email protected]

www.cropshader.com