"Formoza ticks all the boxes for large TOV growers"

"Formoza, a large tomato-on-the-vine (TOV) from Enza Zaden, is quickly establishing itself as a reliable, high-performing option for commercial greenhouse growers in Canada", says

Chehade Chehade, Sales Representative & Product Developer, Enza Zaden. "Developed for medium- and large-scale operations in both heated and conventional greenhouses, Formoza demonstrated throughout the 2025 growing cycle a unique combination of plant strength, production consistency, and uniform fruit quality that meets the demands of today's TOV market."

© Enza Zaden

Fruit quality and uniformity

The variety consistently produces five-fruited trusses of evenly sized, deep red tomatoes weighing 200–220 grams. "Shape, color, and firmness remain stable from early clusters through the end of the crop, supporting efficient harvesting, predictable pack-outs, and strong market presentation. This consistency allows growers to plan with confidence while maintaining high quality throughout the season."

Plant strength and resistance

Formoza also carries high resistance to Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV), giving growers significantly improved crop protection. Its strong, balanced plant structure supports steady fruit set and sustained productivity across the production cycle.

"The number one thing for us is true resistance to the rugose virus," said Joe Aiello of Policella Farms in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada. "During one of the hottest summers I've experienced as a grower, we had no rugose at all on our 22 acres of Formoza. Despite the heat, Formoza maintained size and quality throughout the cycle, and our yield was much higher than expected. Formoza ticks all the boxes, and we look forward to growing more in 2026."

Proven heat resilience

Formoza's performance during the 2025 cycle was outstanding. Despite prolonged high temperatures, growers reported stable fruit set and uniform development, with size, color, shape, and overall quality holding through peak stress periods.

"With the negative effects of heat stress always a major concern, I can put growers at ease with Formoza. The plant reliably delivers consistent size, weight, shape, and overall quality throughout the cycle", adds Chehade.

Grower adoption and outlook

Every operation that grew Formoza in 2025 has committed to planting it again, with most increasing acreage for 2026. With this level of grower confidence in its performance and dependability, Formoza is well positioned to become the leading large TOV variety on the market next year.

For more information:

Chehade Chehade

Enza Zaden

Sales Representative & Product Developer

[email protected]

www.enzazaden.com