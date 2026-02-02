Levente by Enza Zaden setting new bar for yellow peppers

"In a market previously challenged by weak roots and inconsistent quality, Levente by Enza Zaden is rapidly becoming the yellow pepper of choice for North American greenhouse growers", said Erica Bistratini, Sales Representative & Product Developer, Enza Zaden. "Highly productive, compact and open plant, Levente delivers premium fruit quality throughout the growing cycle, even under extreme heat stress."

Experienced growers report that Levente offers exactly what they need: a reliable blocky shape, consistent weight, uniform fruit size, vibrant color, and a strong resistance package that supports healthy, year-round production with high-yield potential.

"Levente has been the biggest payoff we've had yet. I can see Levente being our main yellow variety for the next decade", says Frank Neufeld of Lebo Farms, Leamington, Ontario, Canada.

© Enza Zaden

Plant architecture and harvest efficiency

Levente's compact, open plant habit allows for efficient harvesting with excellent fruit visibility. "Harvested while still showing a touch of lime green, fruits reach full yellow color within two days, allowing the plant to preserve energy while continuing to produce. With an AFW of 200-250g, a consistent blocky shape, and uniquely vibrant skin help distinguish it from other yellow peppers."

Robust root system and resistance

Erica adds that production confidence is further strengthened by Levente's strong root system and excellent resistance to powdery mildew, Tobamovirus (Tm:0-2), and Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus (TSWV:0). "Its ability to maintain stable yields and uniform fruit quality under heat stress adds to its reliability, especially in challenging conditions."

Grower confidence and market appeal

"Levente is a standout among yellow peppers. It's a compact, open, and generative plant; it maintains consistent fruit size, enables efficient harvesting, and produces blocky fruits ideal for all types of packing. With the added support of a resistance package that minimizes waste, growers are genuinely excited about Levente," Erica concludes.

For more information:

Erica Bistratini

Enza Zaden

Sales Representative & Product Developer

[email protected]

www.enzazaden.com