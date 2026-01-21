North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission honors Craig Yencho

At their Annual Meeting held in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the NC Sweetpotato Commission elected a new slate of officers.

Each year the board of directors has the privilege of selecting a recipient of the NC Sweetpotato Commission Distinguished Service Award. This award is to be presented to an individual (or individuals) who has rendered outstanding service to North Carolina's sweetpotato industry. For his contribution to the NC Sweetpotato Industry, Commission and its growers, the 2026 Distinguished Service Award was proudly presented to Dr. Craig Yencho.

Through his extensive work in agricultural research, Dr. Yencho has contributed invaluable knowledge to sweetpotato growers across the state. Whether it's through developing new cultivation techniques, improving pest management practices, or innovating new varieties, the efforts have significantly boosted both the quality and quantity of sweetpotatoes produced in North Carolina.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the hand-in-hand work with growers. Recognizing that success in agriculture depends not just on research but on practical, on-the-ground collaboration, Dr. Yencho has bridged the gap between the laboratory and the field. Through his research North Carolina farmers have gained access to cutting-edge resources that directly improve crop yields, enhance sustainability, and ensure that our state remains the sweetpotato capital of the world. And through this collaboration, we continue to see the positive ripple effects of his work—not only for growers, but also for the community, the economy, and the consumers who enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Michelle Grainger, Craig Yencho, and Rob Hill.

Other items to note from the meeting:

Craig West of West Family Farms, who served as the 2024 Vice-President was re-elected to another term, and this year as President. Brent Leggett of Leggett Farming Partnership, elected to the seat of Vice-President. Thomas Joyner of Nash Produce was selected to serve another term as Secretary/Treasurer. The remaining NCSC Board of Directors include:

Richard Anderson, Anderson Farms

Jose' Pepe Calderon, Barnes Farming/FarmPak

Sarah Carraway, Lancaster Farms

Rob Glover, Rob Glover Farms

Kim LeQuire, Kornegay Family Farms & Produce

Annette Starling, Millstream Farms

Scott Sullivan, Sullivan Farms

Trey Wilson – Ham Farms

Lyn Vick, Vick Family Farms.

"Our Board is looking forward to a successful sweet year," remarks Michelle Grainger, executive director of the NCSC. "Looking ahead, the industry is optimistic that our efforts will help push consumption and position our state as a dependable and reliable source – known for its quality and consistency," concludes Grainger.

