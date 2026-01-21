New national account manager for Peak of the Market

Peak of the Market welcomes Sebastian Marin as national account manager.

"I'm thrilled to join Peak of the Market, a grower-owned company with a proud history of supporting local farmers and delivering fresh, high-quality produce," said Marin. "I look forward to driving growth, building strong partnerships, and ensuring families across North America continue to enjoy what we have to offer."

© Peak of the MarketSebastian Marin

Before this, Marin worked at Caribbean Exotics — an international fruit trading company — where he managed accounts across 16 countries, helping bring exotic fruits to markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

"We're excited to have Sebastian join our team," said Derek Kostynuik, director of sales at Peak of the Market. "Sebastian's experience with produce and passion for forging strong partnerships make him a great fit for this role. He will be a great ambassador of ours with our customers."

Marin can be reached at (204) 229-9238 or [email protected].

Brina Gervais

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 396-3317

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/