Cleaning, weighing, and packaging line for organic products

A wide range of items will be available during the online auction. Among them is a special machine that will be available for the first time: The color sorting machine from Cimbria S.r.l. This machine uses multiple cameras to detect color differences, ensuring that a load of flax seeds, for example, consists with a certainty of almost 100% of good, ripe seeds. A color scheme can be set for each product to ensure that the load is as pure as possible. The complete bag-filling and packaging line is also available.

© Industrial Auctions

In addition, there is a wide range of products in the areas of transport, air technology, workshop inventory, and much more. Would you like to view the items in person in Senden (Germany)? Then register for the viewing day on February 5.

Place your bid before the auction closes on 10 February.