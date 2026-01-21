Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
Auction at Industrial Auctions

Cleaning, weighing, and packaging line for organic products

A wide range of items will be available during the online auction. Among them is a special machine that will be available for the first time: The color sorting machine from Cimbria S.r.l. This machine uses multiple cameras to detect color differences, ensuring that a load of flax seeds, for example, consists with a certainty of almost 100% of good, ripe seeds. A color scheme can be set for each product to ensure that the load is as pure as possible. The complete bag-filling and packaging line is also available.

© Industrial Auctions

In addition, there is a wide range of products in the areas of transport, air technology, workshop inventory, and much more. Would you like to view the items in person in Senden (Germany)? Then register for the viewing day on February 5.

Place your bid before the auction closes on 10 February.

Related Articles → See More