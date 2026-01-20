AI MRI platform secures €55.5m Series B funding

Orbem has secured €55.5 million in a Series B funding round to support the further development and scaling of its AI-enabled magnetic resonance imaging technology across food production and other sectors.

The Munich-based technology company uses a combination of MRI sensors and proprietary artificial intelligence to analyse the internal characteristics of biological materials without physical intervention. According to the company, the latest funding round was led by Innovation Industries, with participation from Supernova Invest and follow-on investment from existing backers including General Catalyst, 83North, The Venture Collective, and Possible Ventures.

Orbem stated that the additional capital will be used to expand its commercial presence in the United States, increase deployment of its existing solutions in the poultry sector, and apply its technology to additional areas within food production. The company also plans to explore applications beyond agriculture, including potential use cases in human healthcare.

The company's platform has already been deployed in the poultry industry, where it provides non-invasive egg analysis at industrial speed. Its Genus Focus system applies AI-driven MRI scanning to determine the sex of poultry eggs before hatching. This process offers an alternative to post-hatch culling practices, which have been restricted or banned in parts of Europe. Orbem reports that more than 170 million eggs have been scanned using its systems across five European countries.

Building on this application, the company has also developed Genus Scale, a system that assesses fertilisation status prior to incubation. According to Orbem, this allows hatcheries to identify non-viable eggs earlier in the process and redirect them for food use rather than occupying incubator capacity.

As part of its next phase, Orbem plans to expand its technology into the fruit and vegetable sector. The company states that its MRI-based approach can be used to assess internal quality characteristics of produce such as watermelons, avocados, and mangoes, enabling sorting based on internal parameters without cutting or damaging the product. The intended outcome is improved quality segmentation and reduced food waste during post-harvest handling.

Orbem has already established a U.S. office in Houston, Texas, and plans to introduce its poultry-focused technologies to the American market. In parallel, the company is continuing development of its data platform, which it describes as a growing dataset derived from large-scale biological scanning. The company indicates that this dataset underpins further AI model development, including potential applications in medical diagnostics.

Following the Series B round, Orbem plans to continue scaling its commercial deployments while extending its technology across additional agricultural and biological use cases.

