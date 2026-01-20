Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown appoints Richie Keirouz

Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown announced the appointment of Richie Keirouz as Vice President of Sales. Keirouz brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in the fresh produce and greenhouse-grown sector, with a strong track record of building strategic retail partnerships and driving commercial growth across North America. In his new role, he will lead Village Fresh's sales strategy, oversee key account relationships, and support the company's continued expansion.

Prior to joining Village Fresh, Keirouz served as Vice President of Business Development at Westmoreland Sales, where he focused on market expansion and customer engagement initiatives. He previously held the role of Senior Director of Sales at Mastronardi Produce, working closely with retail partners to support category performance and bringing innovative greenhouse-grown products to market.

Earlier in his career, Keirouz held sales and marketing roles with Mucci Farms, representing the company's greenhouse-grown portfolio at major industry events and engaging with retail customers. He also served as a Retail Account Manager at Nature Fresh Farms, gaining foundational experience in retail collaboration and partner-focused selling.

In addition to his commercial leadership experience, Keirouz is an award-winning motivational speaker, known for emphasizing discipline, accountability, and high-performance leadership — principles that inform his approach to team development and customer engagement.

"Richie's extensive experience across multiple leading greenhouse operations and his deep understanding of the retail landscape make him an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Michael DeGiglio, CEO Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown. "His customer-centric approach and industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

"I'm excited to join Village Fresh Greenhouse Grown and contribute to its strong reputation for quality and innovation," said Keirouz. "I look forward to working with the team to build long-term value for our customers and partners."

