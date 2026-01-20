United States review sale of Calavo Growers to Mission Produce

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are reviewing the proposed sale of Calavo Growers, Inc. to Mission Produce, Inc.

Under the terms of the announced transaction, shareholders of Calavo Growers would receive US$14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission Produce for each Calavo share held. The transaction has been announced as a cash-and-stock deal combining the two produce companies.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, stated that it is examining whether the proposed consideration offered to Calavo shareholders is adequate and whether the process leading to the transaction appropriately reflects the company's value. The review focuses on assessing whether the agreed terms may undervalue Calavo Growers.

The investigation also considers the decision-making process behind the proposed sale, including whether shareholders were provided with sufficient information and whether alternative strategic options were fully considered before entering into the agreement.

No changes to the terms of the transaction have been announced at this stage. The proposed sale remains subject to further review, regulatory requirements, and shareholder approvals.

