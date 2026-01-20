New director of sales for Keystone Fruit Marketing

Keystone Fruit Marketing, a division of Progressive Produce, has promoted Matthew Gideon to director of sales. Since joining the company in 2009, Gideon has played a key role in supporting the division's growth, strengthening its year-round sweet onion program, and building relationships with key accounts.

In his new role, Gideon will be responsible for all aspects of sales for the Keystone division. He will lead the company's sales team in strategy, execution, and customer partnerships across the company's onion, sweet onion, apple, watermelon, and citrus categories.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation we have at Keystone," said Gideon. "By working closely with our teams across Progressive Produce and Pacific Trellis Fruit, we're able to align programs and deliver dependable supply, strong programs, and consistent value to our customers."

