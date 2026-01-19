“Newer Indian okra varieties target UK and North America”

India's okra exports reached 1.12 lakh MT in the marketing year 2025, shrugging off early price dips for steady growth, says Narendra Mohan of Bihar's Department of Agriculture, India. "The UK, Germany, and North America are leading as top destinations, with buyers expressing high satisfaction with the quality of our pods. India is the world's top okra producer, shipping 1.11 lakh MT in MY 2024 and edging up to 1.12 lakh MT last year."

© Dept.of Agriculture, Bihar, India

Mohan shares how export value jumped 23% to USD 23.31 in 2023, with Western buyers discovering okra's vitamin punch and antioxidants. "APEDA is tracking strong demand from the UK, Germany, Qatar, Singapore, Canada, the U.S., plus Australia eyeing organic lines. Prices softened in Q1 of 2025 but bounced in May onwards when North America and UK orders kicked in. October averaged $980/MT against $1050/MT the prior year. Nov-Dec-Jan 2025-26 forecast ranges $890-1030/MT amid higher production, keeping prices bearish."

Farmers grow export-focused varieties like Arka Anamika, Parbhani Kranti, Mahyco Hy 10, and Nunhems Shakti. Mohan highlights, "The EU and USA demand small, dark green, tender, blemish-free pods that last. Gujarat produced 11.47 lakh tonnes last season, UP reached 3.51 lakh tonnes while Rajasthan jumped to 15.26 thousand tonnes. Year-round sowing covers summer from February to March and kharif from June to July, while mild winters in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat keep supply flowing."

© Dept.of Agriculture, Bihar, India

Maximum residue limits in the EU and Sanitary and Phytosanitary rules in the USA leave no room for pesticide slip-ups, Mohan warns. "Aphids, whiteflies, borers, and viruses demand constant vigilance, while okra's faster perishability means broken deals for cold-chain breaks. Air freight, paperwork, and fluctuating prices hurt too, but companies like Kay Bee are focused on improving yields with drip irrigation, paired-row sowing, mulching, and Arka Nikita hybrids to deliver smooth, disease-proof pods."

Looking ahead, Mohan expects the India's okra sector to experience steady growth through hybrid seeds, government backing, and Gujarat's public-private horticulture investments that channel funds into scaling and contemporary farming technology. Contract farming paired with newer varieties like Shankar Bhinda and Kashi Chaman puts the okra market on track to hit USD 148 million by 2029," Mohan concludes.

