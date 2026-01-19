AeroFarms revises WARN notice again, extending potential closure timeline to late February

AeroFarms has submitted a further updated WARN notice to Virginia workforce authorities, extending the potential closure date of its Ringgold, Virginia facility. According to the January 14 filing, any shutdown would now occur on February 27, 2026, should the company be unable to secure a longer-term solution.

This marks a second extension following earlier filings in December, which first set a December 19 closure date and were later revised to mid-January after the company secured interim funding. The latest notice confirms that additional short-term funding has been obtained, allowing operations to continue beyond the previously stated January window.



© AeroFarms



Updated workforce scope under January filing

The January 14 notice maintains the structure outlined in earlier filings but revises employee counts and timing. It states that 16 primarily remote employees, including six Virginia residents, remain temporarily furloughed. If the facility closes on February 27, 127 remaining employees would be permanently terminated, of whom 98 are Virginia residents.



As in prior notices, the company notes that a small number of employees may remain briefly after closure to assist with winding down operations, but these employees have not yet been identified. All terminations would be permanent, with no bumping rights and no union representation.



The revised WARN notice can be read in full here.



For more information:

Aerofarms

Carlos Nuñez, Vice President, Human Resources

[email protected]

www.aerofarms.com