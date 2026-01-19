Port International appoints new managing director alongside Karlsson Port

Port International Fruit GmbH has updated its management structure following changes implemented at the end of last year. Phillip Buschmann has joined the company's management team and will serve as managing director alongside Karlsson Port, with both overseeing the next phase of the company's development.

Karlsson Port said that Buschmann's appointment is intended to support the company's operational and strategic activities. "With Phillip Buschmann, we are gaining a leader who combines a large international network and operational expertise with strategic foresight," Port said.

© Port International

Phillip Buschmann brings more than ten years of experience in the international fruit sector. Since 2012, he has held various roles covering both origin-side operations and customer-facing activities. According to the company, this background is expected to contribute to coordination between sourcing and market requirements. Buschmann said he aims to work with the existing team to support ongoing projects and partnerships. "Port International Fruit GmbH has a strong foundation and clear values. I look forward to creating synergies with the existing team, strengthening existing or establishing new partnerships, and contributing to projects across different markets," he said.

With the revised management structure, the company stated that its focus will remain on stable operations, risk management, and customer relationships. Areas highlighted include transparency within the supply chain, sustainability considerations, and the development of partnerships at both origin and destination levels.

Port International Fruit GmbH is part of the Port International Group and was founded in 2001. The company operates as the group's overseas division and supplies fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year to customers in Europe and other markets.

