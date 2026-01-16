French competition authority clears Greenyard–Eureden and cooperative merger

The French competition authority has approved two transactions in the agricultural sector without conditions. The decisions concern the creation of a joint venture between Greenyard and Eureden, and the merger of the Terres du Sud and Vivadour agricultural cooperatives.

The first transaction involves a joint venture between the Belgian company Greenyard and the French cooperative group Eureden. The venture will bring together selected activities related to the production and marketing of frozen vegetables and frozen vegetable-based ready meals. The transaction was formally notified to the Autorité de la concurrence on 9 December 2025, after the European Commission decided to refer its review to the French authority.

© Greenyard

The second transaction relates to the merger of the Terres du Sud and Vivadour cooperatives, which was notified on 16 December 2025.

In its decisions, the Autorité concluded that neither transaction is likely to reduce market access for farmers or lead to higher prices for the affected products for French customers and consumers. As a result, both transactions were cleared unconditionally.

The authority indicated that the reviews were completed in less than six weeks after notification. This timeframe reflected preparatory discussions held during the pre-notification phase, which allowed potential competitive effects to be assessed in advance.

With these decisions, the Autorité reaffirmed its approach to merger control in the agricultural sector, focusing on assessing impacts on upstream agricultural activity while examining potential effects on downstream markets and consumer prices.

For more information:

Autorité de la concurrence

Tel: +33 1 55 04 00 00

www.autoritedelaconcurrence.fr