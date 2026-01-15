Fresh Del Monte selected as successful bidder in Del Monte Foods court-supervised sale

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. announced that it has been named the successful bidder to acquire select assets of California-based Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. and its affiliates for a purchase price of $285M, plus assumption of certain liabilities—through a court-supervised sale under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The transaction remains subject to court approval and applicable regulatory clearances, including Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance. The sale hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2026, with closing expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to necessary approvals.

The transaction brings the Del Monte brand under a single owner for the first time in nearly four decades, aligning fresh and shelf-stable foods under one integrated strategy. By pairing established pantry brands with Fresh Del Monte's global fresh-produce supply chain, operational capabilities, and innovation engine, the company expects to strengthen brand consistency, expand consumer reach across more occasions and channels, enhance efficiency, and support long-term value creation.

"Bringing the Del Monte brand back together reflects a long-held conviction of mine," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By uniting fresh and shelf-stable food under one strategy, we are honoring the brand's legacy while supporting it for continued relevance and growth. It allows us to show up more consistently for consumers and to build a stronger, more flexible platform focused on efficiency, innovation, and long-term value creation."

The transaction positions Fresh Del Monte to carry forward one of the food industry's most enduring brands—nearly 140 years old—across categories under a single, globally integrated strategy.

Under the bid, Fresh Del Monte would acquire:

Prepared and packaged foods businesses comprising vegetable, tomato, and refrigerated fruit business assets, including Del Monte® and S&W® packaged vegetable brands, Del Monte®, Contadina®, and Take Root Organics® packaged tomato brands, the Del Monte® refrigerated fruit brand, and the JOYBA® beverage brand.

An operational footprint including selected U.S. facilities in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Washington, two facilities in Mexico, and one operation in Venezuela.

Material customer and supplier contracts and inventory at closing to support uninterrupted service.

Global ownership of the Del Monte® brand, subject to existing licensing arrangements across different regions and categories, including all U.S. rights to the Del Monte®, S&W®, Contadina®, and Joyba® trademarks, as well as certain operating assets and employees in the United States, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Excluded from the transaction are the canned fruit, and other ambient packaged fruit and fruit sauce products for the U.S., Puerto Rico and Mexico markets, under the Del Monte® and S&W® brands, along with physical assets associated with these businesses in those countries, as well as the broth and stock businesses under the College Inn® and Kitchen Basics® brands.

Following closing, Fresh Del Monte plans to steward the acquired brands through a dedicated business unit, ensuring continuity for retailers, foodservice partners, suppliers, and consumers, with no immediate changes expected to products on shelf.

Fresh Del Monte intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and availability under its revolving credit facility. Rabobank served as exclusive financial advisor to Fresh Del Monte, with Greenberg Traurig and Dickinson Wright acting as legal advisors.

Source: Fresh Del Monte