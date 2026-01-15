Northwest Cherries mourns longtime leader

The Washington State Fruit Commission is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its longtime president, B.J. Thurlby, who died early Saturday, Jan. 10, following surgery for cancer. He was 60.



Thurlby's professional passion was serving growers. He did so with humor, patience and grace for 30 years, lending an ear and support to the 2,200 growers the commission has represented — people he respected immensely in this industry — in any way he could until his retirement Dec. 31. He was a steadying presence in an industry of continual change.

B.J. Thurlby



Board Chairman Doug Field stepped in to work with the commission's staff following Thurlby's diagnosis last summer and will continue to do so until a successor is named.

"BJ was a great ambassador for our industry," Field said. "The positive impacts of his passionate efforts to promote our cherries and soft fruits in the USA and around the world will be felt long into the future.



Thurlby served as the commission's domestic marketing manager for five years before being promoted to president. As president, he oversaw domestic and international marketing for Northwest Cherries, the organization that markets sweet cherries for Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah. The commission also markets Washington stone fruit and processed pears.



In his 25 years as WSFC president, Thurlby helped to grow international markets for sweet cherries by more than 300 percent with exports going to 29 countries. He was a staunch advocate of research for the health benefits of cherries and led efforts to highlight those benefits in cherry promotions industrywide.



Thurlby also was a proponent of industry education, hosting the annual Cherry Institute event to provide the latest horticultural research and market insights to growers, as well as the publication of Good Fruit Grower magazine and, in the past 10 years, its online Spanish-language efforts, Good Fruit Grower en español.

Thurlby was honored with the industry's annual Cherry King award at the most recent Cherry Institute, held Jan. 7. Though he was unable to attend, industry members at the event gave him a standing ovation.



Personally, Thurlby was deeply devoted to his family and spoke of them lovingly and often. Our love and support are with his wife, Maggie; older son, Griffin, and his fiancée, Lauren; daughter, Kenzie, and her husband, Riley; and younger son, Greyson; as well as the extended family, many friends and colleagues who have respected, loved and will miss him.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for:

Date: February 21, 2026

Time: 4 pm - 7 pm

Location: Yakima Convention Center



Contact:

Washington State Fruit Commission

Tel: (+1) 509-453-4837

[email protected]

www.nwcherries.com