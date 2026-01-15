New executive director for EFI

Equitable Food Initiative announces that its board of directors has unanimously selected Gonzalo Martinez de Vedia as the organization's next executive director, following a rigorous, five-round recruitment process that attracted more than 200 applicants. Martinez de Vedia assumes the role this month, succeeding Peter O'Driscoll, who is concluding over 14 years of EFI leadership.

With the organization nearing the conclusion of its current five-year strategic plan and preparing to shape its 2027–2030 blueprint, O'Driscoll saw this as the ideal moment to shift to new leadership that will guide the organization's next phase of impact. O'Driscoll will continue supporting the organization through June 2026 and will remain available for advisory work and special projects thereafter.

Martinez de Vedia brings extensive global expertise in philanthropy and agricultural labor practices across the fresh produce and dairy sectors. His career includes serving as country program director for the Solidarity Center in Brazil, along with senior roles in organizations advancing labor rights, supply-chain accountability and philanthropic initiatives. He has collaborated with EFI since 2018 and served on the board since January 2025.

© Equitable Food Initiative

L-R: Gonzalo Martinez de Vedia, Peter O'Driscoll

"Having worked on a range of programs designed to improve agricultural labor practices, I was drawn to EFI because of my commitment to building effective and scalable solutions for farms and farmworkers through multistakeholder collaboration," Martinez de Vedia said. "I have long admired the way the organization brings everyone to the table, and I look forward to the chance to lead the organization into the next decade."

"Gonzalo is exceptionally well-suited to lead EFI into its next chapter," said O'Driscoll. "His deep knowledge, integrity and long-standing engagement with the organization means he can hit the ground running. I'm confident he will strengthen each of our program areas while bringing fresh energy and perspective, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition."

Board and stakeholder leaders also welcomed the appointment. "Gonzalo's experience, intelligence and passion will help EFI build on our strong programs and scale into the future," said Preston Witt, Costco Wholesale.

"His strategic insight and personal integrity will serve EFI and the industry well," said Lori Taylor, The Produce Moms.

EFI's search was led by a nine-member hiring committee representing EFI's multistakeholder structure and staff. Candidates were evaluated through individual assessments, multiple interview rounds, staff engagement and in-person presentations before the committee advanced Martinez de Vedia to the full board in early October.

For more information:

LeAnne R. Ruzzamenti

Equitable Food Initiative

Tel.: +1 (202) 524-0540

[email protected]

https://equitablefood.org/