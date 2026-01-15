The Giumarra Companies appoints new chairman to board of directors

The Giumarra Companies has appointed Rich Dachman as the company's independent chairman of the board of directors.

Dachman will continue to serve as chief executive officer of Brighter Bites, an organization he joined in 2019 following his retirement as vice president of produce for Sysco. He has spent more than 40 years in the industry, including 28 years in various leadership roles at Sysco and FreshPoint. Dachman served as chairman of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA), now the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), in 2012. His industry honors include PMA's Center for Growing Talent (CGT) inaugural Jay Pack Cultivating Our Future Award (2018) and PMA's Robert L. Carey Leadership Award (2019).

"We are excited to welcome Rich, an accomplished executive with demonstrated success in our industry, as the head of our board of directors," said Tim Riley, president of The Giumarra Companies. "Rich's purpose-driven leadership and incredible passion for increasing access and consumption of fresh produce will serve us well as we enter our next stage of growth and expansion."

© The Giumarra Companies

Under Dachman's leadership at Brighter Bites, a nonprofit that provides fresh produce and nutrition education to underserved families, the organization has significantly expanded its revenue, resulting in substantial growth in the number of families the organization reaches in the 13 cities it presently serves.

"The Giumarra Companies has always been more than a business. It is a family enterprise grounded in hard work, trust, and long-term relationships. I'm honored to serve as chairman of the board and to help steward a legacy that spans generations. I look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to uphold the values that have defined the company while guiding its continued growth for generations to come," said Dachman.

The news of Dachman's appointment follows the company's recent announcement of a minority equity investment from food and agribusiness investor AGR Partners, as well as the retirement of former chairman Don Corsaro.



For more information:

Megan Gorgisheli

The Giumarra Companies

Tel: +1 (213) 627-2900

[email protected]

www.giumarra.com