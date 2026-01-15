Looking back on first year in Ontario greenhouse greens

With almost a full year under its belt as an Ontario supplier of leafy greens, one company is reflecting on its rookie year. "Compared to this time last year, our position is significantly stronger. Last January, we hadn't yet commissioned the greenhouse," says Amanda Maitland, Brand and Content Manager at Haven Greens, noting that the company, which was started by the Willmot Family, a third-generation farming family, had its first harvest last March. "In less than a year since the first harvest, we've rapidly scaled production and expanded our retail footprint."

Today, the company's product can be found in major retailers such as Costco, Metro, Sobeys, Summerhill Market, Giant Tiger, and Calgary Co-op, with distribution across Ontario and a growing presence in Western Canada and Atlantic regions.

© Haven Greens

This is all while the company is consistently hitting its target of approximately 10,000 pounds of quality, leafy greens per day in its fully automated greenhouse. "Our supply is growing strong and consistent thanks to our fully automated greenhouse in Ontario, which allows us to grow in a controlled environment finely tuned to yield perfectly fresh greens year round," says Maitland, noting that this control means the company can deliver reliable volumes that aren't being impacted by weather, unlike field greens. "As with any business in its first year of operations, we've faced our share of challenges and hiccups — from technology and maintenance to fine-tuning new systems. Each challenge has been an opportunity to learn, adapt, and improve. Thankfully, we have an incredible team of skilled growers and technical staff who respond quickly to any issues."

Varietal notes

In terms of varieties, the company has focused on a selection of leafy green varieties, and the core lineup includes Baby Green Leaf, Baby Red and Green Leaf, and Baby Spring Mix. The company also recently launched a Trillium Blend at Costco, a product named after Ontario's official flower. This blend, initially available across all Ontario Costco locations, has since expanded into Atlantic Canada and is available now as well in Saint John, Moncton, and Fredericton, New Brunswick. "We continue to trial and scale new varieties that thrive in a greenhouse environment and meet growing demand for fresh, versatile greens," says Maitland.

© Haven Greens

As for demand, it's strong and growing. "With tariffs and supply chain challenges affecting imported produce, Canadians are increasingly intentional about choosing local options," she says, adding that historically, 97 percent of leafy greens consumed in Canada came from across the border. "There is a growing appetite for high-quality, homegrown products. Consumers are prioritizing fresh, healthy, pesticide-free produce, while retailers are focused on freshness, consistency, and Canadian grown supply."

The state of consumption

The hope of course is that the consumption of greenhouse-grown greens continues increasing as Canadians become more aware of how and where their food is produced. "While many are familiar with vertical and traditional farming, the scale and technology of our fully automated greenhouse is still new," says Maitland. "We hope we can continue to educate Canadians on the exceptional quality of greenhouse-grown lettuce and the benefits it provides. Many shoppers are already noticing the difference in quality and longevity, and as both retailers and consumers increasingly prioritize local, high-quality produce, greenhouse greens are poised to play an even larger role in the category."

© Haven Greens

When the company entered the market, its pricing was designed to be competitive with field-grown romaine. "Ultimately, retailers determine the price point in their stores, but our goal is to ensure our products remain accessible without compromising quality," she notes.

The company is also continuing to develop new products, with plans to launch some of these later this spring to broaden its offerings for Canadian shoppers.

For more information:

Amanda Maitland

Haven Greens

