Fresh Inset appoints general manager North America

Fresh Inset S.A. has appointed Gordon Robertson as general manager, Vidre+, North America.

Robertson brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience spanning sales, marketing, operations, and general management across domestic and international markets. His background ranges from top-tier consumer packaged goods organizations to privately held produce companies and venture-backed biotechnology startups. These include more than two decades at Campbell Soup Company, followed by leadership roles in agriculture marketing and operations at Sun World International, biotechnology leadership positions with Apeel and Verdant Technologies, and, most recently, service as a Partner at The ArchPoint Group.

© Fresh Inset S.A. Gordon Robertson

Robertson has built a career architecting global product awareness and supplier initiatives that drive measurable growth, profitability, and market share. Known for his business acumen and strategic mindset, Robertson has consistently led diverse, cross-functional teams to define change, develop unique competitive advantages, and accelerate commercial impact.

As general manager of Vidre+ North America, Robertson will oversee all aspects of the company's regional operations: strategic planning, commercial leadership, team development, operational execution, and financial performance. He will be responsible for driving commercial and operational initiatives that expand Fresh Inset's customer base, deepen market penetration, and maximize the impact of the company's product portfolio and application solutions across North America.

"Gordon's combination of large-scale CPG experience, deep agricultural expertise, and biotechnology leadership makes him uniquely qualified to lead our next phase of growth in North America," said Kris Czaplicki, co-founder and board member, Fresh Inset. "His track record of building brands, scaling operations, and delivering results aligns directly with our mission to reduce food waste through innovation that is accessible to every produce and floral operation."

For more information:

Jacquie Maggio

Fresh Inset S.A.

Tel: +1 (973) 462-7008

[email protected]

https://freshinset.com/