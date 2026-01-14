"Flavor That Lasts" tomato campaign nabs top honors

Mastronardi Produce® announced that its "Flavor That Lasts: Celebrating 30 Years of Sunset® Campari® Brand Tomatoes" campaign has earned two prestigious advertising industry awards: a Muse Creative Award (Gold) in the Video - Food & Beverage Category, and a Vega Digital Award for Video/Online (Campaign) in Food & Beverage. These wins position the company alongside leading global brands celebrated across both awards.

The campaign features a trio of emotionally driven 30-second commercials - "Tomato Through Time," "Transcendent Tomato," and "Finding Campari." These shorts explore the connection between flavor and memory, and each commercial is a tribute to the way Campari brand tomatoes have become woven into the fabric of everyday moments and family traditions. Developed by the company's in-house marketing team, the video series garnered over 3 million views on YouTube, resonating with audiences across North America.

"These awards are a testament to how deeply people connect food with shared experiences and memories. We're honored that this campaign, created by our in-house marketing team, has been recognized among such world-class creative talent," said Geoff Kosar, VP Marketing.

These honors affirm the company's commitment to crafting purposeful, compelling campaigns that elevate fresh produce marketing. The company continues to push creative boundaries while honoring a tradition of quality, flavor, and connection.

