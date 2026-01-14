Mycophyto closes €16 million financing round

French start-up Mycophyto, founded in 2017 and specialized in biostimulants and soil regeneration using mycorrhizal fungi with a touch of AI, has announced that it has finalised a €16 million [18.65 million USD] round of funding aimed at "increasing its production capacity with the creation of its first factory, which will incorporate sustainable technologies," according to the press release.

© Mycophyto

The funds raised will also enable the company to continue its international expansion (Spain, Morocco) and to develop new sectors (Côte d'Ivoire, Benelux).

The funding round, led by Innovacom, BNP Paribas, and the Deep Tech 2030 fund managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government as part of France 2030, also features the participation of key players such as CDG Invest and Noshaq, and the renewed support of longstanding shareholders such as RSI and Crédit Agricole.

For more information:

mycophyto.fr