Sun World celebrates 50 years of growth, expansion and innovation in the fruit industry

Sun World International is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking a half century of growth and transformation.

Founded in 1976 as a California based produce marketing firm, the company has evolved through multiple reinventions in its work in genetics, licensing and brand development. Over five decades, the company has introduced fruit, expanded into new geographies, built a licensing businesses and supply network, and helped advance the role of branding in produce.

"Fifty years ago, we were built on the idea that better fruit could create better outcomes for growers, retailers and consumers," said David Marguleas, executive chair of Sun World. "What began as an exploration of 'what's next' for fruit has become a global force for innovation. Our evolution is a testament to the people, partners and growers who believed in what was possible and worked to make it happen."

© Sun World LLC

Part of the Sun World team at last year's Fruit Attraction in Madrid.

Some of the company's successes include introducing seedless watermelon and more flavorful plums and peaches, and helping transform the global table grape sector through seedless innovations and premium brands that helped redefine consumer expectations for flavor and consistency. Today, flagship grape brands such as Autumcrisp® and Ruby Rush® continue that tradition, driving excitement and value across international markets.

© Sun World LLCThe company also has expanded beyond grapes. Through strategic acquisitions, it has gained a citrus portfolio and a large private collection of mango genetics which will accelerate its ability to bring new eating experiences to consumers. Its global network now spans more than 4,000 licensed producers and marketers across 18 countries, with fruit available in retail chains worldwide.

© Sun World LLC

Autumncrisp® grapes.

"Sun World is entering an era of innovation that our founders could only dream of," said Bernardo Calvo, Sun World CEO. "From AI-assisted breeding to deeper global trial networks, to partnerships that give us new reach and capability, we are positioned to deliver breakthroughs at a pace the industry has never seen."

Throughout 2026, the company will commemorate its anniversary by honoring the people and partners who helped shape the business, while sharing new stories and milestones that signal where the company is headed next. The half century anniversary milestone will be recognized at various events throughout the year, complemented by a series of storytelling initiatives that reflect its values, evolution, and future trajectory.

"Anniversaries remind us of where we began, but they matter most when they sharpen our focus on what comes next," Marguleas said.

For more information:

Sun World International

Tel: +1 (760) 561-5715

https://www.sun-world.com/