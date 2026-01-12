New Technical Sales Representative named by CN Seends

CN Seeds has appointed Kym Smith as Technical Sales Representative, strengthening the team as the business kicks off 2026 with fresh momentum.

Kym joins CN Seeds with nearly a decade of experience in the vegetable seed sector, including roles with Hazera and PDM Produce. With a strong background in Product Development, she brings valuable technical insight, commercial awareness, and a customer-first mindset to her new position.

© CN Seeds LtdKym Smith

In her role at CN Seeds, Kym will provide technical and commercial support to customers and partners, build strong relationships across the business, and help translate product development knowledge into practical sales solutions. She will also contribute to CN's continued focus on quality, service, and long-term partnerships.

Kym said: "I'm excited to join a family-run, proudly British brand like CN Seeds. After several years specialising in Product Development, I'm really looking forward to stepping into Sales and using my experience to support customers and help the business grow."

© CN Seeds Ltd

Ian Botes, Commercial Director at CN Seeds, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Kym to the team. Her industry experience and enthusiasm will be a real asset as we continue to develop our offering and support customers throughout 2026 and beyond."