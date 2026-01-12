Maersk names Guillaume Sauzedde Europe managing director

Guillaume Sauzedde has taken up the position of Maersk Regional Managing Director for the Europe Region. Sauzedde, a French national with more than 25 years of experience in the logistics sector, succeeds Aymeric Chandavoine, who left the company at the end of last year to take up a role outside the industry.

Sauzedde joined Maersk in 2024 as Head of Logistics & Services for the Europe Region. Prior to this, he held several senior management roles at CEVA Logistics, where he served as Area Managing Director for Central & Eastern Europe and Regional Managing Director for the Middle East & Africa. He also previously worked at Kühne + Nagel, including roles as Country Managing Director in Poland and Senior Vice President Contract Logistics for Central & Eastern Europe.

© Maersk

In his new role, Sauzedde will be responsible for overseeing Maersk's operations across its largest regional market. He will be based in Warsaw, working out of Maersk's main office in the Polish capital, and will travel regularly to the company's headquarters in Copenhagen.

"I am looking forward to continuing to serve our customers together with the Maersk teams I have worked with over the past 16 months," Sauzedde said, commenting on the transition.

Maersk's Europe Region includes a broad logistics footprint covering transport, warehousing, and supply chain services. The company has expanded its activities in recent years through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, aiming to integrate services across different parts of the supply chain.

Sauzedde's appointment comes as Maersk continues to adjust its regional leadership structure following Chandavoine's departure. Chandavoine stepped down from his role as head of the Europe Region at the end of 2025.

The company stated that Sauzedde's experience in managing logistics operations across multiple regions was a key factor in the appointment, as Maersk continues to operate in a market environment characterised by changing trade patterns and supply chain conditions.

For more information:

Rainer Horn

Maersk

Tel: +49 1525 452 14 62

Email: [email protected]

www.maersk.com