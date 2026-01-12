EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr Stiftung & Co. KG becomes a shareholder in Naturkost West

"The connection with the food retail sector will enable us to optimize our logistics"

Naturkost West (NKW) and EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr intend to join forces in the future. To this end, EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr will become a shareholder in the wholesale business for organic products. Naturkost West's product range focuses on organic fruit and vegetables as well as dairy and cheese products, among other things. Both sides expect this step to bring strategic advantages for their future orientation.

"We want to continue to actively support the organic retail trade in its special role as a driving force for sustainable product ranges," explains Managing Director Andree Mols. "The cooperative-based EDEKA, with its focus on independent retailers, enables us to make investments that we would not be able to make on the same scale on our own – to the benefit of our partners in the specialist trade and in the retail sector. EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr is already a major customer of NKW. We are therefore delighted to be strategically realigning our cooperation," says Managing Director Andree Mols.

Alexander Wirtgen, future Managing Director at Naturkost West, emphasizes, "Organic products need proximity, expertise, and passion – which is precisely what specialist retailers stand for. The connection with EDEKA will enable us to optimize our logistics, implement innovations more quickly, and at the same time strengthen and expand the relationships we have built up with our specialist retail customers."

The new partnership will not change Naturkost West's supplier relationships. NKW's locations and jobs will remain unchanged.

Naturkost West is based in Duisburg

Growing demand for organic diversity

"A modern supermarket requires a diverse range of organic products," explains Peter Wagener, Managing Director of EDEKA Rhein-Ruhr. "By integrating Naturkost West, we can reliably meet the growing demand from customers in our EDEKA stores and add attractive products to our range. Together, we are also strengthening the organic specialist trade as an important pillar of the organic sector."

The project is subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office/antitrust authorities. The details of the future cooperation will be finalized once approval has been granted.

For more information:

www.edeka.de

https://www.naturkost-west.de/