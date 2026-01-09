Lan Handling appoints Carsten Fouquet to lead DACH sales

Lan Handling Deutschland has appointed Carsten Fouquet as head of sales for the DACH region, effective 1 January 2026. The role covers Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and forms part of the company's plans to expand its local commercial structure in the region.

The appointment coincides with Lan Handling Deutschland's plans to expand its local presence in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company stated that the move is intended to support existing customers and ongoing growth across the DACH region. Lan Handling currently operates in the market with both End-of-Line solutions and Automated Batch Retort Systems across its business units.

© Lan Handling Technologies

Fouquet has an engineering background and more than 25 years of experience in packaging equipment. His previous roles include positions at Sealpac, Meurer, Focke, and Mondini/CAMA. According to the company, his experience across these organisations aligns with Lan Handling's activities in automated food handling.

Commenting on his appointment, Fouquet said: "Being familiar with many of Lan's chain partners gives me confidence that I can add immediate value to the team."

© Lan Handling Technologies

Lan Handling Deutschland indicated that the sales leadership role will focus on strengthening coordination across the DACH markets and maintaining customer support as the company continues its regional expansion.

© Lan Handling TechnologiesFor more information:

Carsten Fouquet

Lan Handling Technologies

Email: [email protected]

www.lanhandling.com