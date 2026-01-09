Fresh Del Monte appoints Mohammed Abbas as president and COO

Mohammed Abbas has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Del Monte.

The company said the appointment follows Abbas's long involvement in the organisation and his role in overseeing operations across multiple regions and markets. He has held a range of senior management positions within Fresh Del Monte, with responsibilities spanning operational, commercial, and organisational functions.

According to the company, the new role reflects continuity within its executive structure and aligns with its longer-term operational and strategic planning. Abbas will continue to work with the executive team on managing day-to-day operations and implementing company strategy across its global network.

No further details were provided on changes to other management roles following the appointment.

