Argentinian processing plant to close as production shifts to Mar del Plata

Lamb Weston Holdings has announced plans to close its Munro processing facility in Argentina and consolidate Latin American production at its newer plant in Mar del Plata.

The company said the decision forms part of an internal review of its manufacturing footprint, aimed at aligning production capacity with current market conditions and cost structures. Production for the Latin America region will be transferred to the Mar del Plata facility, which Lamb Weston describes as its primary site in Argentina.

According to the company, around 100 employees at the Munro plant will be affected by the closure. Lamb Weston stated that impacted workers will receive severance packages in accordance with local laws and regulations.

In addition to the planned closure in Argentina, Lamb Weston also announced a temporary curtailment of one production line at a facility in the Netherlands. No further details were provided regarding the duration of this curtailment or the volumes affected.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Supply Chain Officer Sylvia Wilks said the company is focused on managing costs across its supply chain while continuing to operate an efficient manufacturing network. She noted that the adjustments are intended to support long-term operational planning and investment decisions.

The company said these measures are part of its ongoing Focus to Win strategy, which includes reviewing market priorities, adjusting capacity where needed, and aligning operations with demand across its global network.

