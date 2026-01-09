Salad campaign rolls out on National Quitter’s Day

BrightFarms announced its 'Don't Quit, Just Crunch' campaign for National Quitter's Day, the second Friday in January, when many people start abandoning their New Year's resolutions. The company is partnering with Instacart to help deliver free* Crunch Kit™ salads straight to consumers' doorsteps on January 9, 2026 with their Instacart order, while supplies last. This partnership makes it easier than ever to enjoy fresh, ready-to-eat salads with zero washing, prep, or trips to the store. Consumers can head to the Instacart website or app to redeem this offer with their Instacart order and select an eligible Crunch Kit of their choosing while supplies last. Delivery, sales tax, and other fees will still apply.

"We all start the year with big intentions," said Jessica Soare, associate vice president of marketing at Cox Farms. "By partnering with Instacart for Quitter's Day, we are helping people unlock new solutions that make healthy habits easier to stick to. Our Crunch Kits take out all of the work, while providing delicious salads you can come back to week-after-week."

The company's signature pesticide-free Crunchy Green Leaf lettuce is featured in all Crunch Kits, grown in nearby regional greenhouses for maximum crispness and freshness. Each kit includes restaurant-quality toppings and comes in a clamshell with a peel-and-reseal lid for quick, no-mess assembly. Customers can redeem one of the following salad kits for free on the Instacart website or app:

Chickpea Caesar: With 13g of protein, topped with crispy chickpeas, quinoa, shaved parmesan, and garlic crouton crumbles, paired with a plant-based Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean: Rich in fiber, this Blue Zone-inspired salad blends bold Greek flavors with feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread strips, and a Greek dressing.

Southwest Chipotle: A perfect mix of heat and smoke featuring fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Bacon Ranch: With 10g of protein, this savory salad is topped with uncured bacon bits, white cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, and herb croutons, paired with a classic Ranch dressing.

Asian Sesame: A balanced sweet-and-savory blend with roasted edamame, crispy carrots, chow mein crunch, and a bright, tangy Asian dressing.

