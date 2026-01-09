Ten Acre Marketing grows team with three new hires

Ten Acre Marketing is welcoming three team members to support client service and creative operations. Joelle Orem and James Drewicke join as account coordinators, and Matheus Spinelli comes on board as creative studio manager.

Orem is an award-winning creative and Indiana farmer with more than 12 years of experience in brand strategy, agricultural marketing and entrepreneurship. Her work covers both B2B and consumer-facing brands in agriculture, conservation and rural lifestyle, with a focus on community-driven engagement and authentic storytelling. In addition to her role at the agency, Orem runs a direct-to-consumer beef brand with her husband. Her background brings a firsthand understanding of agriculture to every client relationship.

Drewicke grew up on a farm in Minnesota, giving him a passion for agriculture and an appreciation for rural life. He has strong marketing credentials to match his lifelong connection to the industry, with a degree in strategic communication from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where he studied advertising and public relations. Drewicke brings years of agri-marketing agency experience supporting a wide variety of clients in crop protection, seed and biologicals to the agency.

With more than 20 years in branding, retail and digital marketing, Spinelli specializes in turning complex ideas into clear, compelling visual narratives. He has a range of experience, from leading creative initiatives at a Fortune 500 professional services firm to evolving and modernizing brand identities in fresh food and e-commerce. As creative studio manager, Spinelli oversees studio operations, asset flow and process improvement to ensure creative teams deliver smart, effective work for ag clients.

"As our client work grows, so does the need for people who understand both agriculture and advertising," said Leah Halverson, founder and CEO of Ten Acre Marketing. "These new team members strengthen our unique troupe of agricultural and marketing professionals. Positioning brands to advance agriculture is a promise we're proud to keep for our clients. Our newest team members will sharpen and enhance our ability to deliver on that promise."

For more information:

Jonnah Backman

Ten Acre Marketing

Tel: +1 (701) 822-3810

[email protected]

https://www.tenacremarketing.com/