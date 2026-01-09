Hass Avocado Board welcomes senior director of industry engagement

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has appointed Parisa Salehi as senior director of industry engagement, a role that underscores the organization's commitment to its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan and to strengthen collaboration across the U.S. avocado industry to advance strategic priorities.

In her new role, Salehi will lead initiatives designed to deepen industry relationships and demonstrate the value of the organization's programs to U.S. assessment payers, expand leadership development through the BOLD (Board Leadership Development) program, and advance the Avocado Sustainability Center (ASC) mission and priorities.

"I am honored to join HAB at such a transformative time. Industry engagement is not just priority—it is an imperative for a thriving U.S. avocado industry," said Salehi. "My goal is to build strong partnerships and deliver programs that empower stakeholders while advancing our shared commitment to HAB's vision and mission."

© Hass Avocado BoardParisa Salehi

The organization also celebrates John McGuigan, retiring after years of dedicated service. McGuigan's leadership has been instrumental in shaping HAB's industry facing initiatives. Under his guidance, the Avocado Sustainability Center emerged as a trusted source for research and information, and the BOLD Program was launched to successfully cultivate a pipeline of future leaders, ensuring strong governance and industry representation for years to come.

"John's leadership has set a high benchmark for engaging with the industry in important matters ranging from supply and demand data and information, quality practices, sustainability and leadership development. His work helped raise our identity within the produce and avocado sector and laid a foundation that will benefit the industry for years to come. We are excited to build on that legacy with Parisa's expertise and passion for engagement," said Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board.

"Out of my 40-year career in the produce industry, it has been a privilege to serve the last eight years with the Hass Avocado Board and the avocado industry, and witness the mission driven work that led to significant initiatives like the Avocado Sustainability Center and the BOLD program. These efforts reflect our collective vision for a viable future and a strong leadership pipeline. I am confident HAB will continue to thrive under Parisa's leadership," said McGuigan.

