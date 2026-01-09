Pacific Trellis Fruit appoints East Coast sales manager

Pacific Trellis Fruit has appointed Mike Blume as East Coast sales manager, effective January 5, 2026.

Blume joins the company from Keystone Fruit Marketing, a division of its integrated partner company Progressive Produce, where he most recently served as vice president of sales. With more than two decades of commercial and leadership experience in the produce sector -particularly within the East Coast region - he has a history of driving growth, strengthening customer partnerships, and leading high-performing teams.

© Pacific Trellis FruitMike Blume

In his new role, Blume will oversee sales strategy and execution for the East Coast office, supporting the company's continued expansion and reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium-quality products. He will be based in the company's Philadelphia sales office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the team. His deep industry expertise, strong commercial acumen, and genuine passion for produce make him an exceptional addition," said Eric Coty, EVP, fruit division. "Mike's leadership will play a key role in advancing our strategic initiatives and further elevating the Dulcinea brand with products that prioritize flavor, quality, and consumer satisfaction."

For more information:

Howard Nager

Pacific Trellis Fruit

Tel: +1 (323) 895-3049

[email protected]

www.pacifictrellisfruit.com