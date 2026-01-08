The Giumarra Companies announces retirement of Don Corsaro and strategic investment from AGR Partners

The Giumarra Companies, a 104-year-old fresh produce company, announces the next evolution of its business with the retirement of Don Corsaro, former President and current Chairman, and a minority equity investment from AGR Partners, a specialist food and agribusiness investor.

"Our team thanks Don for his 65 years of guidance and mentorship, where he led a culture of integrity and service that grew the company into what it is today," said Tim Riley, President of The Giumarra Companies. "As we look ahead, we are thrilled to partner with AGR, a like-minded organization with demonstrated success in the agriculture industry. AGR's resources in combination with our dedicated employees, many of whom have been working with us for decades, will allow us to explore new opportunities and position our company for long-term success."

© The Giumarra Companies

Left: Don Corsaro. Right: Tim Riley.

Riley stated that customers, growers, and industry partners should continue to expect the same quality and service The Giumarra Companies has been known for since 1922, now with the expertise and capital support of AGR Partners to help accelerate the company's growth.

© The Giumarra Companies"AGR's purpose is to grow leaders and leading companies. Giumarra has built a 'one-stop-produce-shop' by serving retailers and foodservice customers with consistency, quality, and strong relationships across its supply chain. We are excited to support Giumarra as they continue to build on their strong foundation," said Ejnar Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of AGR Partners.

"I am incredibly proud of the company we have built together and look forward to witnessing everything our team will accomplish in the future alongside AGR," said Don Corsaro, retiring Chairman of The Giumarra Companies.

Contacts:

Megan Gorgisheli

The Giumarra Companies

Tel: +1 (213) 627-2900

[email protected]

www.giumarra.com



Karen Whaley

AGR Partners LLC

[email protected]

www.AGRpartners.com