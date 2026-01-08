Filipe Oliveira da Silva appointed chief executive at Aweta

Aweta has appointed Filipe Oliveira da Silva as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Otto Vink, who has led the company for more than seven years. Aweta is a portfolio company of Standard Investment.

Oliveira da Silva brings international management experience from roles in the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Brazil, and Mexico. His background includes work in strategy development, organisational management, and international operations within industrial and technology-driven environments.

© Aweta

"I am honoured to join this company and to work with the team as we take the next steps in the company's development," said Filipe Oliveira da Silva. "Over the past months, I have become familiar with Aweta, its customer base, and its international partner network. I have also gained insight into developments within the sector and the position Aweta holds within it."

Otto Vink will remain involved with the company following the leadership transition. As of January 1, 2026, he will continue as a shareholder and take on a role on the Advisory Board, where he will provide continuity and strategic input based on his experience.

The appointment is part of a planned leadership transition and comes as Aweta continues its international activities in sorting and packing solutions for fresh fruit and vegetables.

