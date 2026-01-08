New chief executive officer for Stout Industrial Technology

Stout Industrial Technology announced the appointment of Paul Bonnett as chief executive officer.

Bonnett brings more than 27 years of global agribusiness experience. Most recently, he led Waypoint Analytical, the largest agricultural analytical service organization in North America, through growth as CEO - quadrupling revenue and tripling EBITDA while introducing soil DNA science platforms and AI-powered agronomy solutions.

Alongside leading Waypoint, Bonnett served in senior leadership roles at Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he spearheaded the development and adoption of state-of-the-art agronomic solutions across North America, including precision agriculture, environmental science and innovation farm networks. Earlier in his career, he held global leadership positions at Syngenta, advancing crop protection, seed genetics, and digital technology strategies.

© Stout Industrial Technology

Paul Bonnett

"Stout Industrial Technology has shown that AI and robotics have a real place in the field. I'm excited to bring my global agriculture experience to help scale this innovative platform. Our team is ready to tackle tough operational challenges facing growers and the industry today," said Bonnet.

Bonnett holds a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University and a Ph.D. in Crop Protection Chemistry from Manchester University. He is recognized as an innovator in agricultural science and technology, credited with multiple patents and frequently invited to share his expertise at industry conferences and forums.

"Paul's leadership and deep expertise in agronomy, data science, and technology make him the ideal choice to guide Stout into its next phase of growth," said Steven Snyder, co-founder at Stout. "His proven ability to turn technology into measurable value for growers will strengthen the company's leadership in delivering actionable insights and ROI through field-proven automation and analytics solutions."

For more information:

Ashley Kaslin

Tel: +1 (831) 214-7453

[email protected]

Quincie Gourley

Tel: +1 (831) 455-4048

[email protected]

www.stout.ai