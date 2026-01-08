2026 Texas Produce Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) announced the 2026 inductees into the Texas Produce Hall of Fame. The celebration will take place on Monday, January 19th, at the Mission Events Center in Mission, Texas, with festivities beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Established in 1988, the Texas Produce Hall of Fame acknowledges individuals who have made profound and lasting contributions to the growth and success of the produce trade throughout Texas. The event brings together growers, shippers, importers, and allied industry members to honor both the pioneers and the rising leaders driving the industry forward.

2026 Texas Produce Hall of Fame Inductees:

© TIPA

L-R: Steve Cargil, Marvin Davis

Steve Cargil, Cargil Farms Produce: Cargil has spent more than five decades championing Texas agriculture and leading his family's multigenerational farming operation. His commitment to growers, water stewardship, and industry advocacy has strengthened agricultural policy and elevated South Texas produce on a national stage. He is widely respected for his integrity, leadership, and service.

Marvin Davis†, Tex-Mex Sales: Davis built a distinguished produce career over four decades, evolving from buyer to respected business owner and mentor. His partnership with his son at Tex-Mex Sales and his dedication to guiding future leaders—including his granddaughter—left a lasting influence across the industry. He is remembered for his leadership, work ethic, and deep commitment to family and agriculture.

© TIPA

L-R: James Peterson, Tommy Wilkins

James Peterson†, Starr Produce: Peterson spent nearly 40 years advancing South Texas agriculture through innovation and dedicated service. A pioneering grower and community leader, he played key roles in early drip irrigation adoption and supported the development of the famed 1015Y onion. His legacy lives on through his family and the many agricultural organizations he helped lead.

Tommy Wilkins, Horton Fruit Co.: With 50 years in the produce industry, Wilkins is known for bridging production and retail and for championing grower–retailer partnerships built on trust. His hands-on experience—from working the fields to leading procurement and serving in national industry roles—has made him a respected voice for growers and fresh food access. His passion and integrity continue to guide the future of Texas produce.

TIPA will also present several special recognitions celebrating remarkable achievements and emerging leadership:

© TIPA

L-R: Craig Fox, Will Beckwith

Scott Toothaker Award: Craig Fox†, Fox Packaging



Rising Star Awards:

Craig Fox†, Fox Packaging Will Beckwith, Beckwith Produce

Jose Bernal, Sweet Seasons

Kristen Davis, Tex-Mex Sales

Johnny Garcia, The Veg Depot

© TIPA

L-R: Kristen Davis, Johnny Garcia

TIPA invites industry members, community partners, and supporters of Texas agriculture to join in an evening of recognition, fellowship, and celebration.

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Mission Events Center, Mission, TX

For ticket information, table reservations, and sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

For more information:

Sabrina Fisher

Texas International Produce Association

Tel: (956) 581-8632

[email protected]

www.texipa.org