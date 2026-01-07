Fresh produce distributor expands traceability across supply chain

Fujii Produce has selected the ReposiTrak Traceability Network to support its food traceability programme, with the aim of standardising traceability data exchange across its supplier and customer base.

The distributor, which supplies fresh fruit and vegetables to retail and foodservice operators, will use the system to collect traceability data from upstream suppliers and share required records with downstream customers. The move follows the implementation of the United States Food and Drug Administration's Food Traceability List and associated recordkeeping requirements under the FSMA 204 rule.

© ReposiTrak

Jon Pienovi, Chief Operating Officer of Fujii Produce, said the company is extending traceability beyond products currently covered by FDA rules. "By partnering with ReposiTrak, we're going beyond compliance with FDA requirements for items on the Food Traceability List. We're taking a leadership role in building a stronger, more transparent supply chain by capturing traceability data across all products we handle."

The FDA has indicated that the Food Traceability List may expand in the future, which would increase the scope of mandatory traceability reporting. Fujii Produce said it is applying traceability processes across its full product range to prepare for potential changes and to support consistent data availability throughout its operations.

ReposiTrak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randy Fields said the system is designed to enable data sharing between supply chain partners. "Fujii Produce is setting an example by taking action now to unite its suppliers and customers on a single, streamlined traceability platform," he said.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is used by suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice operators to exchange traceability records. According to the companies, the platform allows users to transmit data without requiring changes to existing hardware or internal systems. Fujii Produce will use the network to collect, store, and share standardised traceability records covering the products it distributes.

The system includes automated validation processes that check traceability data for completeness and consistency before it is shared further along the supply chain. ReposiTrak works directly with suppliers to address data issues as they arise.

Through its participation in the network, Fujii Produce expects to centralise the intake of key traceability data elements from suppliers and simplify the provision of required records to customers, while aiming to meet current FSMA 204 obligations across its distribution activities.

Jon Pienovi

Fujii Produce

Email: [email protected]

Derek Hannum

ReposiTrak

Email: [email protected]

www.repositrak.com