Mark Munger joins IPR Fresh

IPR Fresh is pleased to announce a step forward in its marketing and business development strategy with the addition of Mark Munger as the company's first vice president of marketing & business development. This strategic hire bolsters the company's commitment to accelerating growth, expanding retail and wholesale partnerships, and elevating its presence across the fresh produce industry.

Munger brings nearly 40 years of experience in the fresh produce sector. Most recently, he served as senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms, where he played a key role in executing a significant brand refresh and launching a new product line. His career also includes senior roles at 4Earth Farms, Andrew Williamson Fresh Produce, Driscoll's, and the Produce Marketing Association.

© IPR FreshMark Munger

"Mark will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's growth and leading our industry-focused marketing initiatives," said Jose Luis Obregon, president of IPR Fresh. "We are pleased to welcome a leader of Mark's caliber and experience to our team."

Munger's appointment comes at an important time for the company as it sharpens its focus on strategic initiatives, deeper customer engagement, and expanded visibility within a highly competitive fresh produce landscape. With Munger's experience and vision, the company is poised for a new chapter of growth, innovation, and expanded industry presence.

For more information:

Mark Munger

IPR Fresh

Tel: +1 (520) 377-5710

https://iprfresh.com/