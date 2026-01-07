Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

'Embedding environmental and social responsibility in all processes'

REWE Group joins international sustainability initiative SIFAV

REWE Group is joining the international Sustainability Initiative Fruit and Vegetables (SIFAV). Coordinated by the global sustainability organization IDH, the initiative brings companies together to make global supply chains for fruit and vegetables consistently more sustainable and to embed ecological and social responsibility in all processes.

SIFAV is guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy. The focus is on climate protection, responsible water management, regenerative agriculture, living wages, and safe working conditions along the supply chain.

