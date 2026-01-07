Change in management structure at Combilo

With a long-standing history in the international fresh produce sector, Combilo continues to develop together with its employees, customers, and suppliers. As part of this ongoing evolution, Harro van Rossum, third-generation member of the family business, has transferred his executive responsibilities to a new management team consisting of Ron Toet (CEO), René de Weerdt (CCO), and Peter-Christian de Jong (CVO).

© Combilo BV

Harro van Rossum comments: "With this new management team, we have a strong foundation to further shape Combilo's growth and development. What has connected us for generations is our way of thinking and working. We want to continue to grow and innovate, always with respect for the people and relationships that underpin the company. I am incredibly proud of that."

Harro van Rossum has been active within Combilo for almost 40 years, including 27 years as managing director and majority shareholder. His step back from day-to-day management does not mark a farewell, but rather a new phase, in which he remains closely involved as a shareholder in the 101-year-old family business.

At the same time, Annemarijn van Rossum, representing the fourth generation of the family, is continuing her development within the company in her role as Commercial Manager.

For more information:

Combilo

Tel.: +31 (0)180 446 700

www.combilo.nl