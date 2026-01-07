IFPA’s 2025 Impact Report showcases major wins for produce and floral industry

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has released its 2025 Annual Impact Report, highlighting the association's work with, and on behalf of, the global fresh produce and floral industry.

The report outlines major advancements in trade, food safety, sustainability, nutrition and health, labor policy, business connections, technology, and the supply chain.

CEO Cathy Burns praised the commitment of IFPA members whose collaboration strengthened the industry's resilience and influence during a year marked by significant economic, regulatory, and supply chain pressures.

"In 2025, IFPA continued showing up where it mattered most," Burns said. "We protected industry interests in trade and labor, delivered science-based food safety improvements, advanced global sustainability frameworks, and further strengthened our position as the trusted voice for fresh produce and floral."

The report's highlights include:

Nutrition and health: Secured full funding for WIC, launched Fresh Produce for a Healthier America to emphasize produce's essential role to the MAHA Commission, and provided EU leaders with evidence-based recommendations on the role of produce in preventing chronic disease.

Food safety: Prompted FDA to change its Cyclospora detection method through a scientific review, thereby reducing false positives and saving companies substantial costs, while also contributing to FDA's food safety roadmap and supporting FDA's "10 to 1" deregulation strategies to reduce FSMA-related burdens.

Labor: Delivered major labor wins, including a lawsuit that suspended burdensome H-2A regulations, advocated for a dedicated DoL farm labor role, and secured DHS/ICE clarity to prevent disruptive on-farm enforcement activities.

Technology: Launched the Global Intelligence Engine providing members with data-backed insights from POS trends, consumer behavior, import/export flows, and production patterns.

Supply chain: Launched the Fresh Supply Chain of the Future program, forming partnerships with brands to advance collaboration on shelf-life predictability, dynamic incentives, harmonized standards, smart data escrow, and more.

Sustainability: Strengthened its role on the global stage through UN Environment Programme accreditation, demonstrated leadership at UN treaty on plastic pollution negotiations, and developed a Sustainable Packaging Innovation Program.

Trade: Secured tariff exemptions on major produce categories, led advocacy around USMCA protections, expanded support in key global markets, and convened high-level discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative and National Economic Council.

Business connection: Set global buyer records at the Global Produce & Floral Show, launched geolocated global website content, strengthened presence in key markets through new councils and partnerships, and achieved strong global membership growth.

2026 marks the second year of IFPA's 2025-2027 strategic plan, designed to future-proof the industry, personalize the member experience, and exert worldwide influence.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/