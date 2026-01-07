New business development manager for Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi Growers has appointed Jake Kamysz to the role of business development manager. Based in South Florida, Kamysz will support the company's continued growth by strengthening customer relationships, expanding strategic partnerships, and supporting the development of the company's pineapple, banana, and plantain programs.

Kamysz brings more than a decade of produce industry experience, including an extensive background in pineapple sales and program management. He officially joined the company on October 27 and immediately began supporting key customer initiatives and business development efforts.

"I'm happy to jump back into the pineapple business," said Kamysz. "Seeing the investment the company is making to create a better quality and more sustainable product out of Costa Rica makes me want to be a part of building the Kapi program and supporting the brand."

© Kapi KapiJake Kamysz

Kamysz began his produce career working directly with pineapple imports and spent about seven years focused on the category before expanding into broader tropical and fruit programs. Most recently, he served as sales executive at one of the largest North American fruit importers, where he was responsible for planning, sales, and execution of full-basket citrus, grape, and stone fruit programs while targeting new retail and wholesale customers.

Prior to that, Kamysz held senior sales and category leadership roles at other notable growers/importers, where he managed high-volume programs, negotiated long-term retail contracts, led sales teams, and coordinated promotions aligned with production volumes. His experience spans retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels, with a strong emphasis on forecasting, pricing strategy, and customer collaboration.

"We recognize that with our growth over the last year, we need to build out our talent base with experienced people that really know the banana, pineapple, and plantain business," said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. "Jake offers the depth of experience required to meet today's growth demands while helping drive the company forward. He has already made a tremendous impact, seamlessly stepping into the role."

For more information:

Kapi Kapi Growers

[email protected]

https://www.kapigrowers.com/