Consalo Family Farms welcomes two new hires

Consalo Family Farms has added Morgan DiMartino and Jose N. Garcete to its leadership team as the company continues to expand its national footprint and diversify its operations.

DiMartino returns to the company, where she began her career in logistics. For four years, DiMartino served as logistics manager for the company, helping build the transportation department from a one-person operation into a fully structured, high-performing team. Her efforts were instrumental in establishing the logistics processes that continue to support the company's growing supply chain today.

After her initial tenure with the company, DiMartino joined Effy Jewelry in New York City, managing high-value global shipments across the brand's luxury cruise retail division. Her experience overseeing armored transport for fine jewelry and coordinating logistics for a constantly moving retail network strengthened her ability to lead under pressure — an asset she now brings back to the fast-paced world of produce.

© Consalo Family Farms

L-R: Morgan DiMartino, Jose N. Garcete

In her new role as vice president of marketing, DiMartino will blend her operational expertise with her creative vision and deep understanding of the Consalo brand.

"There's something very special in the works that we're eager to share soon," DiMartino said. "We have always been about innovation and relationships — and I'm thrilled to contribute to that legacy once again."

Joining DiMartino is Garcete, who has been appointed logistics manager. Garcete previously served as import and operations manager at ICER Brands in New York City, overseeing large-scale import programs for licensed fashion brands including the NFL and NBA. He managed international supply chains from manufacturing to retail delivery, with a strong focus on compliance, timing, and efficiency.

At Consalo Family Farms, Garcete will oversee and manage the logistics operations. His background in international freight and process optimization will play a key role in driving the company's continued operational excellence.

"Jose brings a fresh perspective and a data-driven mindset to our logistics operations," said Skip Consalo, owner and CEO of Consalo Family Farms. "His large-scale importing experience and precision in execution align perfectly with our mission to deliver quality, consistency, and service at every level."

