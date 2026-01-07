Samuel Schär takes over as Bühler CEO

Samuel Schär has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Bühler, effective January 1, 2026, following an announcement made in April 2025. He succeeds Stefan Scheiber, who is set to be nominated as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting in February 2026.

Schär joined Bühler 20 years ago, initially establishing the company's Nanotechnology business unit. He later led the Grinding & Dispersing business area before joining the Group Executive Board in 2013. Over the following decade, he headed the Advanced Materials segment and subsequently took responsibility for the Global Services & Sales organization. Schär holds a degree in physics from EPFL Lausanne in Switzerland.

In a statement marking the leadership transition, Schär said:

"More than ever, Bühler has an important role to play in the sustainable transformation of the food, feed, and mobility industries. I am excited to lead the company into its next stage of development. Our focus will remain on creating value for our customers, driving meaningful innovation, and growing our business sustainably. Together with our global teams, we will continue to build strong partnerships and deliver solutions that enable our customers' success."

Stefan Scheiber, who has been CEO of Bühler for the past 10 years, will be proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Scheiber has spent 35 years with the company and has held various management roles, including 20 years as a member of Group Management.

Current Chairman of the Board, Calvin Grieder, will step down at the Annual General Meeting in February 2026. Grieder has been associated with Bühler for 25 years in roles including Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The leadership changes mark a transition at the top of the Swiss-based technology group, with executive and supervisory responsibilities scheduled to be formally updated following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

