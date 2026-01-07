AeroFarms revises WARN notice to delay Virginia facility closure until mid-January

AeroFarms has submitted a revised WARN notice that alters the timing and scope of workforce impacts at its Virginia facility. As previously reported by Vertical Farm Daily, the company stated that interim funding has been secured to support core operations while strategic options are explored.

The revised notice states that any facility shutdown would occur by January 16, 2026, at the latest, depending on the outcome of ongoing efforts to secure a longer-term solution. The funding described in the notice is explicitly characterized as short-term and time-limited.

© AeroFarms



Workforce impacts revised under updated filing

The updated WARN notice restructures the employment impacts outlined in the earlier filing. It states that 18 employees, described as primarily remote, including seven Virginia residents, were temporarily furloughed on December 19, 2025. The notice further states that if the facility closes during January, 135 employees would be permanently terminated, of whom 102 are Virginia residents. Some employees may remain briefly after closure to assist with the winding down of operations.

As in the original filing, the revised notice specifies that any terminations would be permanent, that there are no bumping rights, and that there is no union representation.



What changed in the revised WARN notice

The revised filing does not withdraw the WARN process or change the notice type, which remains a facility closure, but modifies its scope.



The underlying cause cited for the disruption remains the same, attributed to the withdrawal of further investment by their largest investor, which they describe as resulting from an unannounced restructuring and change in priorities.

Carlos Nuñez, Vice President of Human Resources, remains listed as the contact on the revised WARN notice, which can be read in full here.



